Nagpur, Dec 27 (PTI) The police have registered a case against five saleswomen of a Nagpur-based jewellery shop for allegedly stealing ornaments worth about Rs 75 lakh from their place of work, an official said on Wednesday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Swati Lute, Priya Raut, Puja Bhanarkar, Bhagyashree Indalkar, and Kalyani Khadatkar on a complaint by their employer Shantanu Deepak Chimurkar, the official said.

The owner approached the police after an audit and subsequent scanning of footage from CCTV cameras in the shop established their role, he said.

The accused allegedly stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 74.25 lakh from the shop – Chimurkar Brothers Jewellers – in Sarafa Bazar area between 2019 and August 2023, said the official from Tehsil police station.

The five have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 34 (common intention), the official added.

