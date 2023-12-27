Chennai, December 27: One worker was killed and another suffered severe injuries following an explosion at the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOCL) facility at Tondiarpet, in Chennai on Wednesday, sources confirmed. According to police, the incident took place when workers were welding a hole in an empty ethanol storage tank at the facility. A fire had broken out and was followed by an explosion killing one of the workers on the spot. Chennai Blast: One Dead, Several Injured After Explosion at Indian Oil Corporation’s Facility at Tondiarpet, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video)

Another worker who was seriously injured had been shifted to a hospital. The cause for the mishap is not known yet. The fire department and emergency services authorities explained that by the time they reached the spot, the fire was extinguished. AC Blast in Chennai: Mother, Daughter Die of Asphyxiation After Air Conditioner Explodes and Fills House With Smoke in Ambattur

Fire at Indian Oil Corporation Plant in Chennai

A welding worker G Perumal, 48, died after an Ethanol gas cylinder exploded at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) premises in RK Nagar. One more person Saravanan, 45, escaped with grievous injury and he was admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital.@Selvaraj_Crime pic.twitter.com/8iH1SR433y — A Selvaraj (@Crime_Selvaraj) December 27, 2023

#WATCH | One person died and several others injured after the IOCL Plant Boiler burst in Chennai's Tondiarpet. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8G6mW3GDhE — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and an investigation is on. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident and the IOCL is yet to make an official statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2023 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).