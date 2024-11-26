Lucknow/Ghazipur (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Police on Tuesday attached a flat worth Rs 2 crore in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area belonging to Afsa Ansari, wife of former gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, a senior officer said.

Ghazipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said the Kotwali police station in-charge submitted a report to him on September 29 and it was forwarded to the district magistrate (DM).

Also Read | Pappu Yadav, Purnea MP, Receives Bulletproof Land Cruiser SUV From His Friend Amid Ongoing Threats to His Life (Watch Video).

Following the DM's orders issued under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, flat number 1,402, Chelsea Tower, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, illegally acquired by Afsa Ansari, was attached, the SP said.

Afsa Ansari, who had formed a gang, had bought the flat in the name of Flume Petromax Private Limited, the officer said, adding that the accused and her associates floated several companies and acquired illegal property.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Crackdown on Terror Network Across Jammu Region, Suspects Held; Arms Seized.

The market value of the confiscated property is estimated to be Rs 2 crore, police said.

Afsa Ansari is currently absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)