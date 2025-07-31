New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced the approval of the Final Location Survey (FLS) for the construction of an additional new railway line between Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

The move is seen as a significant step towards enhancing rail connectivity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly for devotees visiting the sacred shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, "Honourable Dr. Jitendra Singh ji, Please refer to the discussion with you regarding the survey for the construction of an additional new railway line between Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. You will be pleased to know that the Final Location Survey (FLS) has been approved for the construction of an additional new railway line between Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra."

The proposed line is aimed at providing enhanced convenience and ease of transportation for passengers and devotees who travel to the shrine in large numbers every year.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed his gratitude to the Railway Minister, saying, "Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, heartfelt gratitude to you. This decision will ensure convenience and ease in transportation for passengers and devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi. It is a result of the highest priority given to rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi since 2014 that, after a long gap of 50 years, rail services are now reaching the Kashmir Valley."

This was the first time in five decades that a major rail connectivity expansion towards the Kashmir Valley had been officially moved forward. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the region has seen renewed focus on infrastructure development, especially in transport and tourism-related projects.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station, located at the base of the Trikuta mountains, serves as a key gateway for pilgrims visiting the holy shrine. (ANI)

