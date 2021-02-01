New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left her residence for North Block on Monday ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament.

The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take place at around 11 am.

This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time.

Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry.

The mobile App facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.

While addressing the media ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 29 said that all MPs will make the budget session very productive. He said that the Union Budget 2021 will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in 2020.

The first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. (ANI)

