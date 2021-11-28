Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that in order to avoid another coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state, people must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, and asked the authorities to take necessary steps to protect citizens from the new Omicron variant of the virus without waiting for the Centre's directives.

Also Read | Congratulations, Excellency Petr Fiala, on Your Appointment as Prime Minister of the … – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

He was speaking during a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and district collectors held to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and the precautionary measures that need to be taken in view of the Omicron variant detected in South Africa.

Also Read | Tiger Mauls Man to Death in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Do whatever is needed to prevent the new deadly variant of COVID-19. Get started without waiting for central government's directives," Thackeray asked the officials.

"Citizens need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to prevent another lockdown in the state," he said.

During the meeting, Thackeray also asked the authorities to keep a vigil on all travellers landing at the state airports, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)