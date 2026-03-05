The LaSalle Police Service is investigating the homicide of 45-year-old Punjabi-origin social media influencer Nancy Grewal, who was fatally stabbed on Tuesday night, March 3, 2026. Grewal, a well-known YouTuber and political commentator, succumbed to her injuries in a local hospital shortly after the attack. Officers and paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2400 block of Todd Lane, located between Canada and Bishop Streets, at approximately 9:30PM. Despite being rushed to the hospital by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services, Grewal was pronounced dead. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Daughter Threatened by Pro-Khalistan Elements in US, Claims DCW Chief Swati Maliwal.

Nancy Grewal, whose legal name was Anita Agnihotri, was originally from Ludhiana, Punjab, and had built a significant digital presence through her unfiltered commentary on socio-political and religious issues affecting Punjab and the Indian diaspora in Canada. Known for her strong criticism of radical ideologies, she frequently spoke out against Khalistani separatist activities and their leadership in Canada, as well as figures such as jailed MP Amritpal Singh, Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, and Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Her outspoken views often placed her at the center of intense online debates, particularly during periods of heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. In June 2025, she drew further public attention after raising concerns following the death of fellow influencer Kanchan Kumari, also known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, in Bathinda.

As of Thursday, March 5, LaSalle Police have taped off two residences and a woodlot on Todd Lane for forensic examination. To ease community concerns regarding the targeted nature of the killing, authorities have categorized the stabbing as an isolated incident. “The LaSalle Police Service offers our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ms. Grewal. Investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” the police stated in a social media update. While the investigation is active, police have not yet confirmed any arrests or identified a specific motive for the killing. Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Teaser: Gippy Grewal’s Emotional Family Drama Hits Theatres on September 13 (Watch Video)

The fatal attack marks the region’s second homicide of 2026, with investigators currently canvassing the neighbourhood for witness accounts and technical evidence. Authorities are urging residents to share any doorbell camera or dashcam footage recorded on Tuesday night from the Todd Lane area, as well as information about any suspicious activity near the Bishop Street intersection. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor at 519-969-5210 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

