South Africa National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: The stage is set at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, as an unstoppable South Africa take on the ever-resilient New Zealand on Wednesday, 4 March. The Proteas enter the knockout stage as the tournament's only undefeated side, having secured seven consecutive victories. Conversely, Mitchell Santner's New Zealand progressed as runners-up from their Super Eight group, relying on a superior net run rate to edge out Pakistan.

South Africa’s Quest for Glory

Aiden Markram’s men have been the standout performers of the tournament, combining explosive batting with a disciplined bowling attack. Their journey to the final four was highlighted by a dominant Super Eight campaign where they defeated heavyweights India and the West Indies.

The Proteas' batting has been led by Markram himself, who has amassed 268 runs at a strike rate of 175. However, the true strength has been their bowling depth; Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada have consistently provided early breakthroughs, while Keshav Maharaj has restricted scoring in the middle overs. South Africa are looking to reach their second consecutive T20 World Cup final after falling just short in 2024.

New Zealand’s Big Match Temperament

Despite a mixed Super Eight stage that included a washout against Pakistan and a loss to England, New Zealand remain one of the most dangerous sides in ICC knockout cricket. The Black Caps are renowned for their tactical flexibility and ability to perform when the stakes are highest.

The return of pace spearhead Matt Henry, who briefly flew home for the birth of his second child, is a massive boost for the Kiwis. Much of the focus will also be on Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert, who have provided the bulk of the runs for New Zealand throughout the tournament. Captain Mitchell Santner will look to use his spin-bowling variations to stifle a South African middle order that includes the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen.

Squads

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

New Zealand National Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie