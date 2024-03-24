New Delhi, March 24: Adding to the flood of joinees in the BJP going into the Lok Sabha elections, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, and YSRCP leader Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli were formally ushered into the ruling party at the Centre in the presence of the party's national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Speaking at the induction event, the former Air chief said the last 10 years have seen 'landmark decisions' taken by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. "I wish to thank PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and every member for this opportunity to serve the party and contribute to nation-building. RKS Bhadauria Joins BJP: Former India Air Force Chief Joins Saffron Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

I consider myself to be very fortunate to have been able to serve and lead the Air Force for 40 years. It was a big honour for me. The last 10 years have been very important because of some landmark decisions of this government. There have been policy decisions aimed at strengthening our armed forces, making them Aatma Nirbhar (self-reliant).

It has given new confidence to our forces. The steps being taken today from a security point of view will form the bedrock of the India that we all wish to see," Bhadauria said. Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli, after joining the BJP, said he has never seen any leader as dynamic as PM Modi. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Six Congress Rebel MLAs in Himachal Join BJP in Delhi (Watch Video).

"In my whole career as a politician, I have not come across anyone as dynamic as PM Modi. When I was an MP from 2014-19, I saw his dynamic decisions. I have admired how the BJP has been cleansing the system of ills and working towards development. I have been very much impressed with the development of villages and the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society," he said.

Former Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria Joins BJP:

VIDEO | Former Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria joins BJP in presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/a1C0BEaqOE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 24, 2024

YSRCP Leader Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli Joins BJP:

#WATCH | Delhi | YSRCP leader Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli joins the BJP in the presence of party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. pic.twitter.com/CldByLlDH0 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

Union Minister Thakur said today, when the youth of the country imagine a safe India, they look towards PM Modi with great hope. "A prosperous, safe and a developed India is possible only under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The decades-old demand of our soldiers for 'One Rank, One Pension' was fulfilled by Narendra Modi," he said. Tawde said the former Air chief was actively involved in the 'Viksit Bharat' campaign of PM Modi.