Former Air Chief Marshal (Retired) RKS Bhadauria joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, March 24. The induction ceremony, which saw the presence of BJP’s General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Central Minister Anurag Thakur, marked Bhadauria’s entry into the political arena. The former Air Force Chief’s decision to join the BJP comes at a crucial time, just ahead of the commencement of voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 next month. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Radhika Sarathkumar Joins BJP; Actress To Contest From Virudhunagar Constituency.

RKS Bhadauria Joins BJP

#WATCH | Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) RKS Bhadauria joins BJP in the presence of party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. pic.twitter.com/n3s9k7INmf — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

