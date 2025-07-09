Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that the coalition government immediately procure the entire mango produce from farmers at Rs 12 per kilogram.

Expressing solidarity with distressed cultivators, Reddy alleged that the government is using coercive methods to suppress the farmers' voices and asserted that he would continue to raise their concerns.

Speaking at the Market Yard in Chittoor on Wednesday, Jagan said, "Over 76,000 mango farmers in the region had cultivated the fruit on more than 2.20 lakh acres, yielding an estimated 6.45 lakh tonnes. However, farmers were forced to sell their produce at distress prices as they were not being offered a Minimum Support Price (MSP). He questioned why mango procurement, typically carried out in early May, was delayed this year, leading to a glut and a sharp fall in prices."

The former CM demanded, "The government purchase the entire produce at Rs12 per kg to support the farmers. He also recalled that during the YSRCP's tenure, mango farmers had received Rs 29 per kg, and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) had actively monitored the crop throughout the season."

He also criticised the delay in procurement this year, which he claimed reflected the inefficiency of the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition.

"In just one year, prices dropped after the coalition government took office. Usually, mango procurement should take place in early May, but this time it was not undertaken, resulting in a buildup of produce and a drastic fall in price, which highlights the Chandrababu Naidu government's inefficiency," he added.

"It's disheartening that nowhere else in the country are farmers forced to sell their produce at a distress price of just Rs 2 per kg. Recently, the Karnataka government has sought the Centre's support to procure mangoes at Rs 16 per kg. If Karnataka could do it, what's stopping Chandrababu Naidu? Why hasn't he taken it up with the Centre to ensure fair prices for our farmers?" he questioned

"When YS Jagan comes to express solidarity with the farmers, why should there be so many restrictions, and what is wrong if farmers come to pour their woes when the situation is so bad, with no input subsidy coming and no marketing facilities or MSP being paid?" Jagan added.

He further stated, "Police harassing the farmers, arresting them and detaining over 1,200 farmers speaks of the insensitiveness of the government and YS Jagan will always be there to question the government on farmers' issue, be it mirchi, tobacco, mango or the unfulfilled election Super Six promises of Chandrababu Naidu. Likening farmers with rowdy elements is uncalled for, and the majority of the population of Chittoor district are dependent on agriculture."

Recalling the proactive approach of his government, he noted that under the YSRCP regime, RBKs ensured timely access to quality seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides."E-cropping was done in a proper manner. The government used to buy the produce through Markfed when the prices fell," he said.

He alleged that the current coalition has failed to ensure MSP or extend incentives to farmers, regardless of the crop.

"Under the coalition government, farmers are not getting MSP for mirchi, tobacco, mangoes, millets or any crop, and farmers are not getting the incentives due to them, he said and warned the government against taking coercive steps against those coming to the rally," Former CM Reddy said.

Responding to Jagan's remarks, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National Spokesperson Jyotsana Tirunagari launched a sharp rebuttal, accusing the YSRCP chief of political opportunism.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy, in my opinion, seems to suffer from what I would call an attention-seeking disorder. Every time he is in power, he neglects the people. And every time he is in opposition, he portrays himself as the messiah of the people. He keeps saying, 'I'm here, I'm here, I'm here,' as though only he can save the state."

She added," If there were awards greater than the Oscars for acting, I believe Jagan Mohan Reddy would be a top contender. His performances, especially the stark contrast between his time in power and his current theatrics, are truly award-worthy." (ANI)

