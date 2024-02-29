Patna (Bihar) [India], February 29 (ANI): Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi held a protest against the state government outside the assembly in Patna on Thursday.

Alleging that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is indulging in corruption, she pointed out, "The BJP loots people. Whenever the BJP comes into power in the state, they loot people. They don't listen and have put oil in their ears."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar-Led Team in Lucknow To Assess Preparedness for General Polls (Watch Video).

Further hitting out, she said that the rich and industrialists are spared and do not face any action. Only the poor have to face action and the rich are set free. "Laws always come and keep changing but nothing happens," she lashed out.

On RJD MLAs leaving the party, she alleged that they were horse-traded.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal-Led Govt to Table Delhi Economic Survey 2023-24 on March 1.

"Each of the MLAs received 10 crores for leaving the party and joining hands with the BJP," she added.

Calling those who left "shameless", she said that they must resign and then join hands with the BJP.

"The people who went are shameless and the people who took them too are shameless," she slammed.

On Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bhai Virendra extended an invitation to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to return to Mahagathbandhan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Virendra extended the invitation to Kumar as soon as his car entered the Vidhan Sabha premises.

Notably, Nitish Kumar took the oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time at Raj Bhavan on January 28 after snapping ties with Mahagathbandhan. Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Nitish Kumar cited the state of affairs as being "not right" under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting. He said that he had been receiving suggestions from everywhere, including his party workers, and he listened to all of them and took the decision.

He said that his alliance with the NDA will remain forever, adding that now there is no question of going anywhere else. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)