Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7 (ANI): Former speaker of Karnataka legislative Assembly, 87-year-old Daradahalli Byregowda Chandregowda passed away at his residence at Daradahalli in Chikkamagaluru district in the early hours on Tuesday.

Born on 26 August 1936 in Daradahalli, Mudigere Taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka, Daradahalli Byregowda Chandregowda had a vast political career in which he worked with different political party spectrums. He was a three-term MLA, an MLC and a three-term member of the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Walmart Software Engineer's Handbag With Laptop Stolen From Overhead Luggage Cabin Onboard Bengaluru to Lucknow Flight.

DB Chandregowda was first elected to the 5th Lok Sabha in 1971 from the Chikmagalur constituency, representing the Congress party. He was re-elected to the 6th Lok Sabha in 1977.

In 1978 he resigned from the Lok Sabha to make way for the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contest. Her victory in the by-election gave the Congress the much-needed boost post-Emergency.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Husband Hacks Wife to Death Over Argument in Palakkad; Absconding.

He was a Member of State Legislative Council, once, from 1978 to 1983 representing Indian National Congress. Chandre Gowda was a Member of State Legislative Assembly for three terms representing the Janata Dal from the Thirthalli Legislative Assembly Constituency from 1983 to 1985. He, again, contested from Thirthalli Legislative Assembly Constituency on a Janata Dal Ticket and was a Member of the House between 1989 and 1994.

He had entered State Legislature Assembly from Sringeri Consultancy in 1999 on a Congress Ticket and served as the Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs until 2004.

In 2009, Chandre Gowda contested from Bangalore North Parliamentary Constituency and entered Lok Sabha, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chandre Gowda was a Member of Rajya Sabha in 1986 representing Janata Party, which later became Janata Dal.

Chandre Gowda had represented Praja Socialist Party, Karnataka Kranti Ranga, Janata Party, Janata Dal, Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, which is also a rare feat in the Political History of Karnataka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)