Mumbai, February 8: Baba Siddique, the former Maharashtra Minister, announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress on Thursday. He had been associated with the grand old party for 48 years. Siddique made the announcement in a post on his official social media account, X. He thanked everyone who had been a part of this journey. Baba Siddique Resigns From Congress: Former Maharashtra Minister Quits Party After Journey of 48 Years, Says 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'.

Baba Siddique Resigns from Congress

I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express… — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) February 8, 2024

"I joined the Indian National Congress Party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years, he said in his post. "Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect," Baba Siddiqui posted on X. Parliament Budget Session 2024: Congress To Counter Central Government's 'White Paper' with 'Black Paper' on PM Narendra Modi's 10-Year Governance.

His post added, "There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey".

