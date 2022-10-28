Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Kishori Pednekar was on Friday questioned in connection with a cheating case in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority project in Dadar, a Mumbai police official said.

Her name had cropped up in the interrogation of an accused in the case, which is being probed by Dadar police after it was registered in June, the official said.

"She was questioned this morning. She was at the police station for 20 minutes. If need be, we will call her again to record her statement," he informed.

