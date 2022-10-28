Gurugram, October 28: Three men have been arrested for bursting firecrackers in a moving car from a box kept on top of its boot at the posh DLF area, during Diwali celebrations on Monday, the police said. Mumbai Shocker: Four Riding on Bike Lose Balance, Fall on Bursting Firecrackers in Ambernath; Video Goes Viral.

Those arrested have been identified as Nakul (26), Jatin (27) and Krishna (22). The trio was arrested from the Sikenderpur area of Gurugram on Friday. The police, in connection to the matter, have initiated a probe after a video went viral on Thursday on social media. The police said that the video was shot on Diwali night (October 24) and uploaded on Instagram. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Blast While Making Firecrackers at House Kills One in East Godavari District.

Firecrackers Bursting From Boot Of Moving Car:

The #Gurgaon police has initiated a probe after a video went viral on Thursday on social media showing a moving car bursting firecrackers from a box kept on top of its boot. pic.twitter.com/NMuB8O7oa0 — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) October 28, 2022

"The trio has confessed their crime. The video was recorded by Krishna who, in his BMW car, was following the Hyundai Verna car driven by Jatin. Jatin later posted the video on Instagram. Both the cars and one mobile phone used in carrying out the crime have been recovered from their possession. The case is under investigation," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said. A case under various sections of the IPC was filed at the DLF phase-3 police station.

