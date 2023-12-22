Prayagraj (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) An MP-MLA court in Prayagraj on Friday sentenced former Uttar Pradesh minister Rakeshdhar Tripathi to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

Additional sessions judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the former minister, district government counsel (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahari said.

Also Read | Sunil Kedar Convicted: Court Convicts Maharashtra Congress MLA in Nagpur Cooperative Bank's Rs 150 Crore Scam.

The lawyer said the court accepted the bail application of Tripathi.

The case of disproportionate assets was registered against Tripathi at Muthiganj police station on June 18, 2013.

Also Read | UPPSC APS Admit Card 2023 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Releases Hall Ticket for Additional Private Secretary Examination, Know How To Download.

Agrahari said an investigation found that the total income of Tripathi and his dependents from known and legitimate sources was around Rs 45.82 lakh, while their expenditure was found to be around Rs 1.81 crore.

He said that a total of 33 witnesses appeared in this case.

Tripathi was the higher education minister in the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh from May 2007 to December 2011.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)