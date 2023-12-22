New Delhi, December 22: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the Admit Card for the Additional Private Secretary (APS) Exam 2023. Aspiring candidates can access their admit cards on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to take place on January 7, 2024. With the release of the admit cards, candidates are urged to download and print them well in advance to ensure a smooth and hassle-free entry into the examination venue.

The UPPSC APS Exam is a crucial step for individuals aspiring to serve as Additional Private Secretaries in the state. This announcement comes as a significant development for candidates preparing for the exam, as the selection process is known for its thoroughness and merit-based criteria. The exam involves three key stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test (Interview), each designed to evaluate different aspects of the candidate's knowledge, skills, and suitability for the prestigious role. SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

Steps to Download UPPSC APS Admit Card 2023

Access the UPPSC Official Website: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in using a web browser. Locate the Admit Card Section: Look for the "Admit Card" or "Download Hall Ticket" section on the homepage of the website. Select the Relevant Link: Click on the relevant link to access the UPPSC APS Admit Card. Enter Registration Details: Enter your OTR (One-Time Registration) Number or Registration Number, as prompted. Ensure accuracy and cross-verify the information used during the application process. Download Admit Card: After entering the necessary details correctly, click on the "Download Admit Card" button. The admit card will be generated and displayed on the screen. Print Admit Card: Download the admit card in PDF format and take a printout. It is crucial to carry the printed admit card to the examination venue on the scheduled date.

As the countdown to the APS Exam begins, candidates are encouraged to adhere to these steps for a seamless experience and to ensure all necessary details are in place for a successful examination day.

