Vadodara, December 24: Four people died and eleven others got injuries in the boiler blast that occurred at a chemical factory in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Friday. The blast occurred at the factory owned by Canton Laboratory in Vadodara's Makarpura GIDC area.

"We received a call regarding the blast. No causality as of now. 7-8 persons were injured & shifted to hospital: said Nikunj Azad, a fire officer. He said that the injured were shifted to the Unity hospital.

As per information, 80 labourers were working in the Canton Laboratory. Search operation is on for the trapped labourers. "We are investigating to find out the exact cause of the blast", said Karanraj Vaghela, DCP Vadodara Police.

