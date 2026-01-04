Surat, January 4: Officials in Gujarat’s capital, Gandhinagar, have launched an emergency health response following a significant typhoid outbreak that has left over 100 people ill. As of Sunday, January 4, 2026, at least 104 patients, the majority of whom are children, are undergoing treatment at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and other local facilities.

Preliminary investigations by the health department link the surge in cases to contaminated drinking water, reportedly caused by sewage mixing with the city’s water supply line. The outbreak has primarily affected residents in Sectors 24, 26, 28, and the Adiwada area. Health officials noted a sharp 50% increase in positive typhoid cases over the last three days, prompting the opening of specialised pediatric wards to manage the influx of young patients. Nearly 5,000 Houses Surveyed, Says Indore Collector Amid Water Contamination Crisis.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the affected families on Saturday, January 3, confirming that a dedicated team of 22 doctors has been deployed to oversee treatment and ensure medical supplies remain adequate.

The crisis has raised serious questions regarding the city's infrastructure. Engineering officials identified at least seven leaks in the newly laid 24/7 water supply network, a project that recently saw an INR 257-crore investment. According to local reports, new water pipelines were laid in proximity to drainage lines; when high-pressure water began flowing through the network, weak joints reportedly failed, allowing sewage to seep into the clean water supply. Indore Water Contamination Row: Citywide Water Supply Survey to Be Conducted for 7 Days, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Uncoordinated digging by private contractors and cable companies has been cited as a compounding factor. Authorities noted that accidental cuts to the pipeline network frequently occur when contractors ignore engineering maps, leading to intermittent contamination risks.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar constituency, has taken a personal interest in the situation, reportedly speaking with the District Collector multiple times to review containment efforts. The state government has mobilized 63 surveillance teams to conduct door-to-door health surveys. So far, these teams have reached nearly 38,000 people across 10,000 households to identify symptomatic individuals who may not yet have sought hospital care.

To prevent further spread, the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) has initiated "super-chlorination" of the water tanks in the affected sectors. Engineering teams are working around the clock to plug the identified leakages, and official water samples are being tested daily to monitor safety levels.

Health authorities have issued a strict advisory for all residents in the capital. Citizens are urged to consume only boiled water and avoid eating outside food until the situation is fully contained. The civic body is also distributing chlorine tablets and ORS packets to households in the high-risk sectors.

While hospital officials state that all currently admitted patients are in stable condition, they emphasise that early detection of symptoms, including high fever, abdominal pain, and vomiting, is critical for recovery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

