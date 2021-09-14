Chitrakoot (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Four girls, aged between 12 and 14, drowned in a pond in a village in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Patori village in Mau, when the girls left for grazing bufalloes and two of them slipped into the pond and the other two jumped to save them, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Kumar Rai said.

The villagers took the four to hospital where the girls were declared brought dead.

A probe into the matter is on, police said.

