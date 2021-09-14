New Delhi, September 14: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officers scale II, III examinations. Candidates appearing for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale II, III exam can download the admit card from the official website of the IBPS - ibps.in. Aspirants can download the call letter till the day of the examination, which is scheduled to take place on September 25, 2021.

Candidates will be given two-and-a-half hours to solve IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II question paper, while The officer scale III exams will be conducted for a period of two hours. There will be negative marking. For every wrong answer, ¼ marks will be deducted. AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket Online at aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website of the IBPS - ibps.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to download the IBPS RRB officer scale II, III admit card.

Enter login details, including registration number.

Click on "Submit".

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take the printout of the hall ticket. Aspirants should check the details mentioned on the hall ticket. Admit card contains important information regarding the exam, including reporting time and address of the exam centre and other details. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview.

