Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 12 (PTI) Police have so far arrested four persons in connection with a brutal attack on an 18-year-old boy over a purported love affair in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra, leaving him in serious condition, officials said on Wednesday.

Mauli Giri was beaten up with rods on March 3 in Pandharewadi area near Dudhwadi village by a group of seven to eight men, police said.

Also Read | 'No New Liquor Vends Are Being Advertised or Allotted by Jammu and Kashmir Govt'; CM Omar Abdullah Says TV Channels Should Stop Spreading Misinformation.

Giri is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Solapur and is yet to regain consciousness, a police official said, adding that the youth suffered injuries on his private parts.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 12th Roza of Ramzan on March 13 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)