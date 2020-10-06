Bengaluru, Oct 6 (PTI) Four people allegedly involved in cricket betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League using online apps were arrested and Rs 4.91 lakh seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

"Three more cases of cricket betting detected by CCB during ongoing #IPL2020. Betting done through online apps," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said in a tweet.

In a brief statement, Patil said betting was done using applications such as Lotusbook, Cric365day and Falcon.

Raids were carried out at Puttenahalli, Konanakunte and Byatarayanapura police station limits and four people involved in it were arrested and Rs 4.91 lakh cash and six mobiles phones confiscated.

