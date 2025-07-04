Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI): Four fishermen from Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, who were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy after their boat capsized mid-sea, returned safely to their hometown on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident took place on June 25, when the four fishermen -- N Nambu Prakash (23), N Nambu Gunalan (25), K Nambu (24), and S Sathyaraj (24), all residents of Puthuroda in the Rameswaram island area -- ventured out to fish in the Gulf of Mannar in a traditional country boat.

Around 4 am, strong winds and rough sea conditions caused their boat to overturn and sink between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar, leaving them stranded in open waters.

The Sri Lankan Navy responded promptly to the emergency and rescued the stranded fishermen, later handing them over to the Thalaimannar police.

Though no charges were filed, the fishermen were held in custody for several days before being transported to Colombo. On Wednesday, they were flown from Colombo to Chennai.

Fisheries Department officials received the fishermen in Chennai and arranged their return to Rameswaram by private vehicle. Upon arrival, they were reunited with their families on Thursday.

The survivors expressed gratitude to the Sri Lankan Navy for saving their lives and enabling their safe return.

Earlier on Tuesday, India and Pakistan exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad.

Under the provisions of the 2008 Bilateral Agreement on Consular Access, such lists are exchanged annually on January 1 and July 1.

Pakistan has been requested to ensure the "safety, security and welfare" of all civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement."

India has shared the names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed to be Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared the names of 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed to be Indian," it said.

The Government of India has called for the "early release and repatriation" of civilian prisoners and fishermen currently in Pakistani custody, especially those who have already completed their prison sentences."Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence," the MEA said.

In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, it said.

"The Government of India has called for the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody. Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far," the statement read.

India also requested Pakistan to confirm the nationality of 80 believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners and fishermen currently in India's custody, as their repatriation was pending due to a lack of nationality verification from Pakistani authorities. (ANI)

