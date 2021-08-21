A visual from the Moradabad Railway Station after trains were cancelled due to ongoing farmers protest. [Photo/ANI]

Moradabad/Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Passengers at Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and Bareilly railway stations on Friday were left stranded midway after four trains, two at each station, were terminated due to the ongoing farmers' protest.

Passengers were unable to reach their respective destinations due to the disruption in railway services owing to the protest.

Meanwhile, a railway official said that five counters have been established at the Moradabad Railway Station where passengers can claim refunds for their tickets.

Speaking to ANI over the development, JK Thakur, a railway official at the Moradabad Railway Station, said, "Two trains in Moradabad and two in Bareily, have been cancelled in view of farmer's protest. We've opened 5 counters for passengers to claim ticket refund."

"We were asked to vacate the train as they said that the train won't go forward. I have come to cancel my ticket," added a passenger at one of the refund counters at the Moradabad Railway Station.

This came as farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

