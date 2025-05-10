Mansa (Punjab) [India], May 10 (ANI): As Pakistan continued to violate Indian airspace and attack civilian infrastructure, fragments of a projectile were retrieved at Nall village in Punjab's Mansa on Saturday.

A local resident said, "At around 2:15 in the night, there was a blast with sudden light. After some time, we saw the stubble burning in the field. When people came to douse the fire, we saw parts of a damaged drone. There has been no loss."

Debris of a projectile was also retrieved at Nall village in Punjab's Jalandhar on Saturday morning.

Earlier in the day, fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab's Amritsar.

Visuals from the site show fragments of the object in an agricultural field, with the surrounding area burnt.

Speaking on the incident, Sarpanch of the village Gursahib Singh said that the incident happened at around five in the morning; however, no one was injured due to the falling debris. Various fragments and pieces of unidentified debris were also recovered from the Lasjan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan caused damage to homes and religious sites in J&K's Kupwara, Uri, and Poonch. Locals vowed to stand with the Indian Army despite the attacks. Houses and properties in Uri have also been severely damaged in the shelling, which targeted civilian areas.

In Poonch, houses and water tanks in civilian areas suffered extensive damage. Balbir Singh, a resident in Poonch, said, "The entire house is damaged. The adjacent houses have also suffered damage...Pakistan is targeting civilian areas...They are deliberately targeting Poonch...Gurdwara, temples and mosques - they have not spared anything...This is all the nefarious design of Pakistan that it is targeting civilians...People are scared, but they have the spirit that they will continue to live here and stand with the Indian Army."

"We were uprooted in 1947 and then came to live here. A massive firing is ongoing now. We will not leave Poonch and go anywhere else. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Army and Administration. They may bomb us as much as they want, we will not be scared," he told ANI. (ANI)

