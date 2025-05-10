Mumbai, May 10: As the last day of the week arrives, many lottery players eagerly await the results of the Bodoland Lottery. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for today, Saturday, May 10, 2025, will be announced shortly. This popular lottery, operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), is a major attraction for residents in Assam. With excitement building up, players can check the winners' list along with their ticket numbers online. Stay tuned for the updates on the results as they are declared throughout the day.

The results will be released at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM today. To get the Bodoland Lottery results and verify the winners, you can visit the official website at bodolotteries.com. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Tuesday, May 6, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. Apart from Bodoland, other popular lotteries in the region include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery results and get them with ease.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To find the Bodoland Lottery Result, you can visit bodolotteries.com, which provides the results in a PDF format. The results are updated at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM every day. Click here to access the official Bodoland Lottery result, free from any ads. Be sure to check the winners' list and ticket numbers without any hassle!

There are numerous lotteries played across India, with each state having its own set of rules and regulations. While some states, such as Sikkim, Kerala, and Goa, operate state-run lotteries, others allow private entities to run them. Popular lotteries include the Kerala State Lottery, Nagaland Lottery, and the Bodoland Lottery in Assam. These lotteries offer various prize categories and attract a significant number of participants. However, LatestLY advises players to engage with lotteries responsibly, ensuring they play within their means and avoid excessive gambling, as it can be addictive. Always verify the authenticity of the lottery platform and check results from trusted sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).