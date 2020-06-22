New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) France is working with India to ensure that people who may not be registered as residents in a state can also avail subsidised food supplies through fair price shops, French Envoy Emmanuel Lenain said on Monday.

Following India and France signing last week a credit financing agreement for 200 million euros to bolster India's COVID-19 response, Lenain visited a fair price shop in Tughlakabad Extension in Delhi, the French Embassy said in a statement.

The French envoy said India's fair price shops are at the heart of its food security system and a key element of its social protection system.

"We want to ensure that its benefits reach everyone. As part of this programme, France is working with the Government of India to ensure that even people who are not registered as residents in a state can avail subsidised food supplies through Fair Price Shops. This will be critical for urban residents' resilience to future shocks," Lenain said.

Through this loan from the French Development Agency (AFD – Agence française de Développement), France will work with India to increase the state and central governments' capacities to support the country's most vulnerable in the wake of the pandemic, the statement said.

