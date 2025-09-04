New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Central government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that cadets who have been relieved from service due to injuries inflicted during their training at the military academy, can now avail benefits of the ex-servicemen contributory health scheme (ECHS) launched in 2003.

The development came on a hearing over the struggles of military cadets who are injured during their training, and are out boarded from service. The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue and had registered a case.

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Union Ministry of Defence, submitted before a bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Prashant Kumar Mishra that all cadets who have been boarded out due to injuries will now be included under the ECHS without the payment of the ₹1.2 lakh fee.

Additionally, the Centre submitted that such cadets will also be entitled to monetary benefits, including a compensation of ₹12.5 lakh to the families or dependents in the event of death, as well as varied ex-gratia and monthly payments in cases of injury, depending on the severity of the disability sustained.

Centre further stated that the injured cadets will now be covered under the insurance schemes which are already in place for defence personnel across the three forces -- Air Force, Army and Navy.

However, with respect to the ex gratia payments under the insurance cover for out-boarded cadets, the Supreme Court observed that the Centre should take steps to enhance the coverage, both "quantitatively and qualitatively".

The Court reasoned that since the coverage amounts were fixed in September 2017 and these cadets have not received the benefit yet, current realities such as inflation and price rise need to be considered.

Another aspect that the top court had raised in the previous hearing on the issue was with regard to the resettlement and rehabilitation of such cadets, as they cannot be brought back to the services owing to their injuries.

During the hearing today, the Centre, sought some more time to come up with a framework regarding a resettlement scheme for cadets.

The top court suggested that resettlement of cadets can be formulated in which they can be reassigned as per their suitability, during, or on completion of their recovery (from injuries sustained during training).

It further suggested that medical officers can offer their advice with regard to what kind of jobs such cadets can be assigned.

If the Defence Ministry gives them a certificate, then they can even use it to avail employment opportunities, the top court stated.

The top court views that relevant provisions of the PWD Act may also be taken into consideration by the authorities in the resettlement scheme.

The Court has appointed Senior Advocate Rekha Palli as amicus curie to assist the bench in the matter. (ANI)

