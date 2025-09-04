School Assembly News Headlines Today, 5 September 2025: Reading news during school morning assembly holds great significance as it helps students stay informed about current affairs and develop awareness of the world around them. It nurtures the habit of keeping up with important events in fields like politics, science, sports, the economy, and culture. This not only improves their general knowledge but also equips them to engage in meaningful conversations and debates, enhancing critical thinking skills. Below, check the important national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories that you can read during morning assembly today, September 5.

National News For School Assembly

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the previously declared bank holiday on September 5. As such, banks across India will be open.

Teacher’s Day is celebrated nationally on September 5 to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Schools will remain closed in multiple states due to religious occasions and severe weather.

International News For School Assembly

In China, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is underway, where President Xi Jinping is expected to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, highlighting China's expanding geopolitical influence.

At a summit in Paris, President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 countries have agreed on a robust framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, signalling long-term defence commitments amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič will visit New Delhi on September 11 to advance discussions on a Free Trade Agreement between the EU and India.

Sports News For School Assembly

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers kick off the NFL season in São Paulo, Brazil.

Practice sessions begin for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Both the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup and Men’s Hockey Asia Cup start their tournaments.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

The Fest5 International Film Festival (F5IFF’25) opens at the Anthropological Survey of India Auditorium in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

YouTube star Kai Cenat is making waves with Mafiathon 3.

Italian fashion designer and billionaire Giorgio Armani passed away at 91.

Business News For School Assembly

Despite various regional festivals (Milad-un-Nabi and Onam), the BSE and NSE will continue their trading operations today. No stock market holiday is in effect.

In response to steep U.S. import tariffs, India has introduced substantial tax cuts on hundreds of consumer goods, ranging from air conditioners to small cars, to bolster domestic demand.

A new Microsoft report reveals that a whopping 93% of Indian business leaders plan to deploy AI agents to assist employees within the next 12 to 18 months.

For students, news reading builds confidence in public speaking, as they present headlines clearly and effectively before their peers. It also enriches their vocabulary, pronunciation, and communication skills.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).