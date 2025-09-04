New Delhi, September 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the next-generation GST reforms are a step towards building a healthier and stronger India. Interacting with social media users on X and responding to posts by economists, corporate employees and middle-class people on GST 2.0 reforms, PM Modi said the measures reflect the vision of ‘Swasth Bharat’ by making essential food items, cooking essentials and protein-rich products more affordable for families across the country.

“The #NextGenGST measures reflect the vision of 'Swasth Bharat' by making essential food items, cooking essentials and protein-rich products more affordable for families across India,” PM Modi said. GST Reforms a Step To Boost Atmanirbhar Bharat, Contribute to India’s Growth Story, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Watch Video).

PM Modi Speaks on GST Reforms

“Together, with initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and POSHAN Abhiyaan, these reforms strengthen our commitment to better health, balanced nutrition and improved quality of life for every citizen,” the Prime Minister stated.

Highlighting the larger journey of reforms, the Prime Minister noted that the past decade has been about bold decisions shaping India’s economic landscape. PM Modi recalled corporate tax cuts that encouraged investments, the rollout of GST that created a unified market, and personal income tax changes that enhanced ease of living. New GST Rates: Goods and Services Reforms Can Further Lower Inflation, Allow RBI To Cut Repo Rate by Another 25 Basis Points in 2025.

According to the Prime Minister, the new GST reforms continue this journey by making the system simpler, fairer and more growth-oriented. Prime Minister Modi added that India’s fiscal discipline has boosted global confidence and improved the country’s credit ratings, laying a strong foundation for a Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister also linked the reforms to the rural economy, particularly the dairy sector. PM Modi said that the contribution of India’s Annadatas has been crucial for ensuring nutritional security and strengthening the rural economy.

“Through initiatives like the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, support for cooperatives and continuous reforms, our Government remains committed to transforming India’s dairy sector. The #NextGenGST reforms are another step towards empowering lakhs of dairy farmers, boosting value addition and making dairy products more affordable for every household,” PM Modi added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).