Ayodhya, Jun 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said there was a time when Ram devotees visiting Ayodhya faced bullets and police batons but today they are greeted with showers of flowers.

"Ayodhya is now setting a new global example of the Indian ethos of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'," the chief minister said during his day-long visit to the temple town.

Also Read | Why Is Zimbabwe Killing Elephants in Save Valley Conservancy and Distributing Meat to People?.

According to an official statement, Adityanath planted a sapling at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Pushp Vatika and later addressed a public gathering at Ram Katha Park, marking two years of the current Ayodhya Municipal Corporation Board.

He also extended greetings on the occasions of Ganga Dussehra, Saryu Mahotsav and World Environment Day, and appreciated the civic body's efforts toward development and environmental conservation.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2025: Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Issues Advisory for Eid Ul Azha To Ensure Cleanliness and Compliance During Ritual of Sacrifice.

Recalling the past incidents of the temple town, Adityanath, who was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders on his 53rd birthday on Thursday, said, "There was a time when bullets were fired at Ram devotees coming to Ayodhya. They were beaten and harassed with lathis.

"But today, they are welcomed with showers of flowers and provided with RO-purified drinking water. Ayodhya is redefining the spirit of hospitality for the world."

He said Ayodhya's identity is undergoing a global transformation.

"On January 22, 2024, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla marked the end of a 500-year-long wait. This symbolises the restoration of India's former glory."

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for installing divine idols in the Ram Darbar and seven other temples, and congratulated Sanatan Dharma followers for the historic milestone.

Applauding the Saryu Mahotsav held on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, Adityanath emphasised the sacred bond between River Saryu and Lord Ram. "Ayodhya's identity is incomplete without Maa Saryu, who has graced us with her presence for thousands of years. This festival will further enrich Ayodhya's cultural and spiritual legacy," he said.

Highlighting the importance of the Ganga, the chief minister remarked, "It was through King Bhagirath's penance that the holy river descended on Earth. The Ganga sustains not just Uttar Pradesh but the entire nation. Its fertile plains nourish much of India."

Describing Prime Minister Modi as the "Bhagirath of modern India", he praised the Namami Gange mission, saying the sacred river was once severely polluted due to unscientific and unplanned activities by previous governments.

"Since 2014, the river has been rejuvenated. Over 66 crore devotees witnessed the purity of the Ganga during the Kumbh in Prayagraj."

On World Environment Day, Adityanath promoted the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' (One Tree in Mother's Name) campaign launched by the prime minister.

"If everyone plants a tree in their mother's name, we will never face an environmental crisis," he said.

The chief minister shared that earlier in the day, he planted a Bel tree at his Lucknow residence, followed by Peepal, Pakad, Neem and Navgrah-related trees on the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya.

He announced a large-scale tree plantation drive by the BJP on June 23, commemorating the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He added that each district in Uttar Pradesh has pledged to revive at least one river, with plantation drives planned along riverbanks and highways from July 1 to 7.

He urged citizens to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign and take up river rejuvenation as a collective mission.

Discussing Ayodhya's development, Adityanath said the city now boasts its own international airport, beautified temples and monasteries, and a restored Ram Ki Paidi where the waters of the Saryu flow clean.

He said the divine vision of Ayodhya as described by Maharishi Valmiki is now taking form. He suggested that gardens be developed in the city in the names of revered figures from the Ramayan, including Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughna, Hanuman, Sugreev, Jambavan, Mata Shabari and Nishad Raj.

He also urged residents of Ayodhya to work with the district administration and pledge to rejuvenate a local river as a mark of devotion and responsibility.

The chief minister also inaugurated 50 projects valued at Rs 3,038.50 lakh and laid the foundation for 92 projects costing Rs 3,508.81 lakh, according to local officials.

On Thursday, which marked the second consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, all the roads and bylanes leading to the temple town were cordoned off with the deployment of heavy security forces as all the entries were banned for a while. However, the devotees who were already staying in Ayodhya town were allowed to enter the Ram temple to offer prayers, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)