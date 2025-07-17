New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) From soulful kirtan renditions and classical dance performances to Shakespearean monologues and digital filmmaking, the Delhi University (DU) will kick off its much-awaited extra-curricular activities trials on Friday for undergraduate admissions under the 2025-26 academic session.

This year, 1,347 seats have been offered across 14 categories, giving talented students a chance to secure a seat beyond academic performance.

The trials, which will be conducted at nodal centres across DU colleges, will assess students in categories ranging from music and theatre to yoga and fine arts. The entire admission process is centralised, with no college-level assessments. All applications, trial allocations and scoring will be managed through the university's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Admission under the extra-curricular activities (ECA) quota will be based on a composite score -- 75 per cent for the ECA performance (certificates and trials) and 25 per cent for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score.

According to the DU's schedule, the trials for Indian classical and folk dance will start on Friday at Mata Sundri College for Women and are expected to continue for a week.

Theatre trials, which often feature dramatic excerpts from Shakespeare and other playwrights, will also start on the same day at Miranda House.

Debate trials in both Hindi and English will begin at Ramjas College, while Indian and western vocal music trials will be conducted at Bharati College.

The trials in the digital media category, which includes photography, filmmaking and animation, will be held at Maharaja Agrasen College from July 21 and will last about three to four days.

Fine arts trials, including sketching, painting and sculpture, will take place at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College from July 21.

Quiz trials will be held on July 22 at Daulat Ram College. Yoga trials are scheduled to begin at the Bharati College on July 21.

The divinity trials, where candidates will present shabad or kirtan renditions, are set for July 21 at the Mata Sundri College for Women and will continue for two to three days.

The ECA categories and sub-categories account for the following seat distribution -- creative writing (Hindi and English) has 63 seats, debate (Hindi and English) 122, digital media (photography, filmmaking, animation) 80, divinity 13, fine arts (sketching, painting, sculpture) 71, music vocal (Indian and western) 152, music instrumental (Indian and western) 161; dance (Indian classical, folk, western and choreography) leads with 275, theatre has 122, quiz 25, NCC 98, NSS 100 and yoga 42.

Each ECA category has strict guidelines. The candidates are required to bring their original certificates, CUET scorecards and necessary materials or equipment, such as instruments, props, costumes or yoga mats, depending on the category.

For categories like creative writing and quiz, electronic devices and internet access are prohibited. The candidates must arrive at the venue in full readiness, including appropriate dress or makeup where applicable, and no second trials will be entertained under any circumstances.

Professor Deepti Taneja, Convenor of the ECA Admissions Committee, told PTI that the process is performance-driven and not linked to the academic syllabi.

"Through ECA admissions, the university is committed to recognising and nurturing diverse student talents beyond academics. Under the leadership of Anoop Lather, Chairperson of the University Culture Council, the DU has consistently earned laurels at national youth platforms, such as the AIU youth festivals," Taneja said.

"We urge students to come well-prepared and follow all instructions carefully," she added.

Outstation candidates have been advised to plan their travel and accommodation independently as the university will not provide a travel allowance or dearness allowance. The candidates should also be prepared for delays as the trial duration may exceed the scheduled time slots. The trial scores will be uploaded on the DU's admission portal around July 25, after which a short grievance window will be opened for queries or corrections.

The DU's ECA quota continues to serve as a unique platform for students to showcase their creativity, expression and service ethos -- whether it is through a brushstroke, a beat, a stage act or a devotional hymn.

