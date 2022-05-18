New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to attend an international seminar at Delhi University (DU) on Thursday titled 'Revisiting the Ideas of India from Swaraj to New India.

Shah has consented to deliver the inaugural address of the three-day seminar from May 19 to May 21 on 'Revisiting the Ideas of India from Swaraj to New India. The event is being organised by the Department of Political Science of University of Delhi.

Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will be also attending the event beginning from 12 noon on Thursday.

This will be Shah's first event at DU.

The International Seminar, organised as part of the centenary celebrations, will be inaugurated on May 19 at the Multipurpose Hall of the University of Delhi Sports Complex.

For the valedictory session of the event on May 21, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been invited as the Chief Guest and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, ICCR, as Guest of Honour.

As part of the event, there will also be a special lecture by Mukul Kanitkar, the National Organisation Secretary of the Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal on May 19.

The journey from Swaraj to New India is the topic of the seminar as this is a journey to re-establish our rich social, cultural, spiritual and holistic existential heritage over the centuries and to embody the ideas that once made us a prosperous civilization beyond the realm of imagination.

This international seminar envisages the journey of India through the ideas that have emerged in the recent past from the last two centuries.

This seminar will have sixteen sessions, including four plenary sessions. The sub-themes for the seminar include Swaraj, Vande Mataram, Hindutva, Nationalism and Socialism. (ANI)

