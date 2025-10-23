Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): India's Southern Command is taking bold steps to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary "JAI" strategy, focusing on Jointness, Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), and Innovation in defence preparedness.

The Indian Army's Southern Command, led by Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, is preparing for the upcoming "Ex Trishul" exercise, a tri-service operation involving the Indian Air Force and Navy to test joint operations and showcase indigenous capabilities.

Also Read | Darjeeling Road Accident: 4 Killed, 16 Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in West Bengal District.

This joint exercise aims to validate operations across diverse terrains, including: offensive manoeuvres -- creek and desert sectors; amphibious operations -- off the Saurashtra coast and multi-domain exercises -- ISR, Electronic Warfare, and Cyber capabilities.

According to the Government of India, the Defence Wing of the Southern Command has consistently demonstrated synergy across services, coordinated operational planning, and a deep commitment to Atmanirbharta and innovation-driven transformation.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Gorakshak Injured After Being Shot in Pocharam IT Corridor; BJP Alleges Communal Angle, Demands Swift Action (Watch Video).

The statement said that the upcoming Tri-Services Exercise "Ex Trishul", to be conducted in close coordination with the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, will serve as a true manifestation of the JAI strategy in action.

Troops from Southern Command will actively participate to validate joint operations across diverse and challenging terrains, including offensive manoeuvres in the creek and desert sectors, amphibious operations off the Saurashtra coast, and joint multi-domain operational exercises encompassing Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW), and Cyber capabilities.

According to the Defence Wing, the exercise will also highlight the effective employment of indigenous systems, the application of Atmanirbharta in operational practices, and the refinement of tactics, techniques, and procedures tailored to emerging threats and the changing character of contemporary and future wars.

The Defence Wing stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated a guiding mantra of "JAI - Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation," which he defines as the cornerstone of India's future defence preparedness.

This directive urges the Armed Forces to bring these principles to life by enhancing collaboration, promoting self-reliance, and fostering innovation in all aspects of military planning and execution.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's first Bhairav battalion is to be ready for deployment on November 1, said Director General Infantry, Lt Gen Ajay Kumar, on Wednesday. The Indian Army's first Bhairav battalion is set to be ready for deployment on November 1, with 25 such battalions planned to be raised in the next six months.

Each battalion will comprise 250 personnel from different arms, including infantry, artillery, signals, and air defence. These battalions aim to bridge the gap between Special Forces and normal infantry battalions, providing a lean and lethal force for rapid, high-impact operations along India's borders with China and Pakistan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)