Kolkata, October 22: Four persons were killed and 16 others were severely injured on Wednesday after a vehicle packed with passengers fell into a gorge near Mirik in Darjeeling district in the northern region of West Bengal, an official said.

Confirming the death figure, Additional Superintendent (Kurseong), Abhishek Roy, of the four killed, three are residents of Nepal, and one is a resident of Naxalbari in Darjeeling district. “The families of the deceased and injured persons have been contacted. The car involved in the accident has also been recovered. An investigation is underway to determine why the accident occurred,” he added. Bridge Collapse in North Bengal: Crucial Bridge Collapses at Pulbazar As Rainfall Cripples Transport in Darjeeling (Watch Video).

The bodies of the deceased passengers have been sent for post-mortem purposes. The treatment of the 16 injured passengers is on at the nearby Naxalbari Hospital. The conditions of some of the injured persons are quite serious. As claimed by the eyewitnesses, the vehicle carrying around 20 passengers had fallen into the gorge after the driver of the car lost control of the steering. While three passengers died on the spot, the fourth passenger died soon after he was shifted to the hospital. West Bengal Road Accident: 4 Dead, 3 Injured After Car Plunges Into 50-Foot-Deep Ditch in Kalimpong.

The local residents began the initial rescue operation. Later, the cops from the local police station reached the spot and joined the locals in the rescue operations. The condition of the roads in the place where the accident took place is quite bad. Locals said that the road conditions in the area worsened after the recent flood and landslides that devastated the hills, Terai and Dooars regions in northern Bengal earlier this month. The repairing work for many of the damaged roads in the region is yet to be completed, the local residents said. A passenger-laden vehicle was involved in a similar accident in Pankhabari, also in the Darjeeling district, last week. Two passengers died when the vehicle fell into a ditch.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2025 12:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).