Hyderabad, October 22: A gorakshak was injured in the firing by an unidentified person in Pocharam IT corridor on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sonu Singh, alias Prashant, was injured when a man allegedly opened fire on him. The assailant allegedly chased the victim. The accused forced the car to stop near Yamnampalli, where the duo argued.

The assailant allegedly opened fire, injuring Sonu Singh. The accused escaped after the attack. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu visited the spot. He said special teams have been formed to nab the accused. Sonu Singh was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Secunderabad. Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shop in Madina and Abbas Wholesale Towers, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Gorakshak Injured in Firing Near Hyderabad

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | State BJP President N Ramchander Rao says, "MIM goons named Ibrahim and others fired on a 'gaurakshak' named Prashanth Kumar alias Soni near Ghatkesar. He is in serious condition...This incident was carried out by the MIM goons to discourage the… pic.twitter.com/F3kjMjqfSM — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao and MP Eatala Rajender visited the hospital. They enquired with the doctors about his condition and the medical treatment being provided to him. The BJP leaders claimed that Sonu Singh is a Gorakshak who was shot by MIM leaders after he stopped them from transporting cows. Nizamabad: Accused in Constable's Murder Killed in Police Firing After Attempting to Escape from Hospital.

Ramchander Rao said that one Ibrahim attacked Sonu Singh. He said Sonu was seriously injured and was currently receiving treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad. “Such communal attacks are proving that the law-and-order system in the state has completely collapsed. I demand that the government immediately arrest the culprits and punish them severely. If the government cannot assure the safety of Hindus, it will lose the moral right to continue in power,” Ramchander Rao said in a post on ‘X’. The BJP leader said it was tragic that an attack was carried out on an individual who was working to maintain peace. “The BJP will never tolerate such violent actions. I am demanding that the government immediately take strict action against the accused,” he added.

