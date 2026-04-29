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Agency News Agency News India News | From Yagna to Global Giant: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation for Hyderabad's 'Future City' Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a move aimed at catapulting Telangana onto the global stage, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Future City Police Commissionerate, marking the first physical footprint of what he envisions as a metropolis on par with Singapore, Tokyo, and New York.

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): In a move aimed at catapulting Telangana onto the global stage, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Future City Police Commissionerate, marking the first physical footprint of what he envisions as a metropolis on par with Singapore, Tokyo, and New York.

Accompanied by State Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, the CM outlined a bold roadmap for the "Bharat Future City," positioning it as the crown jewel of India's economic growth.

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The Chief Minister announced a massive infrastructure breakthrough, revealing that out of seven bullet train projects sanctioned nationwide, three will specifically serve Telangana.

The cleared proposals include high-speed corridors connecting: Hyderabad - Bengaluru, Shamshabad - Pune and Shamshabad - Amaravati - Chennai.

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"These projects will transform Rangareddy district into a global investment destination," the CM stated, likening the Future City's potential to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), which he called a "national marvel."

In a fiery address, CM Reddy did not hold back against the opposition. Invoking the Ramayana, he characterised himself as conducting a "Yagna of Development" and lambasted BRS leaders for their attempts to stall the project.

He compared BRS leadership to "Shukracharya in the farmhouse," who has allegedly deployed "demons Maricha and Subahu" to sabotage the state's progress.

Responding to recent criticisms from the opposition, the CM brushed them aside with a sharp wit, stating there was no need to take seriously the comments made by leaders "in an inebriated condition."

Addressing the concerns of those whose lands are being acquired, the CM assured farmers of premium compensation and transparent rehabilitation.

"Our government will ensure that no one suffers. I have directed officials to consider the plights of the poor and underprivileged compassionately," Reddy promised.

In a move towards hyper-local democracy, he also directed officials to hold Gram Sabhas so that villages wishing to be included in the Future City jurisdiction can do so by the will of their residents.

In a significant security outreach, the Chief Minister used the platform to appeal to Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream. He promised a comprehensive rehabilitation package, focusing on health benefits, safety, and a dignified path back into society.

The Chief Minister confirmed that the Future City Development Corporation office will be inaugurated on June 2, 2026. From that point on, the government plans to host global investment reviews directly from the new city site, bypassing traditional bureaucratic hurdles to invite international capital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)