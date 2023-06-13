Panaji (Goa) [India], June 13 (ANI): The SAI20 Summit of the SAI20 Engagement Group under India's G20 Presidency concluded on Tuesday in Goa with stress on consensual adoption of the final draft of the SAI20 Communique by the member SAIs.

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu in his valedictory address expressed gratitude to the leaders of SAI20 and their delegates for their presence, the lively discussions and experience sharing, the commitment to the SAI20 mandate and better world; and most importantly, for the all-pervasive spirit of collaboration and oneness.

CAG highlighted that collectively, SAIs have chartered a path to heighten efficiency, accountability and transparency in the optimized maturing of the new-age areas of the Blue Economy and Artificial Intelligence.

He further expressed his satisfaction with what has been set for the Supreme Audit Institutions in the meeting to achieve in the future a forceful agenda that recognizes and strives for realizing the G20 theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

Recognising the well-defined and effective role the SAIs play in good governance, in conjunction with the timeless and essential principle of independence of SAIs, the SAI20 members deliberated according to the SAI20 group a distinct, independent, institutional track in the G20 structure.

85 National and International delegates from G20 member SAIs, Guest SAIs, invited SAIs, International Organizations and other Engagement Groups attended the event.

The SAI20 Summit meeting focused on the deliberations and adoption of the final draft of the SAI20 Communique. The final SAI20 Communique, an inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented document, was adopted upon consensus by SAI20 member SAIs at the SAI20 summit.

The two-day meeting of the SAI20 Summit saw the participation of-National and International delegates from G20 member SAIs, viz Australia, Brazil, Korea, Indonesia, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye; Guest SAIs, viz Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Spain and UAE; Invited SAIs, viz Morocco and Poland; International Organization, viz USAID and World Bank; and Engagement Groups viz Think20 and Youth20. (ANI)

