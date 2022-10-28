Mohali (Punjab), Oct 28 (PTI) A gangster, an active member of the Dilpreet Baba gang, was arrested from Kharar in Mohali, the Punjab Police said on Friday.

Police also recovered five country-made pistols and 15 cartridges from gangster Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, said Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni here.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Housemaid Shot Dead in Wazirnagar; Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused.

Soni said Singh is an active member of the Dilpreet Baba gang and also an associate of another criminal Jaspal Singh alias Jassi.

Thirty-eight-year old Pamma, who hails from Hoshiarpur district, is facing 18 criminal cases in different police stations of Punjab, the SSP said.

Also Read | MP Shocker: 5-Year-Old Molested by Cleric Inside Madrasa in Khandwa, Accused Sent to Judicial Custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)