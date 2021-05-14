Thane, May 14 (PTI) Police have registered an offence against gangster Suresh Pujari at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly trying to extort Rs one crore from the chairman of a co-operative bank, an official said on Friday.

The case against Pujari and his four associates was registered at Ulhasnagar police station, he said.

"The gangster called up the chairman of the bank and demanded Rs one crore from him. He also threatened that if the loan taken by his four associates is not waived then he would be killed," the official said.

His four associates were identified as Roshan Makhija, Umesh Rajpal, Pankaj Tilikani and Sunil Udasi, police said.

Nobody has been arrested in this connection so far.

