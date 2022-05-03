New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A garbage picker was found dead on Tuesday morning in a park in west Delhi's Jwalapuri area, police said.

Paschim Vihar West Police Station was informed on Tuesday at 7.19 am about an unknown male body at DDA Park, NS Road, Jwalapuri, they said.

Police reached the spot and found the body in the middle of the ground. The deceased was found to have “accident type injuries”, and bruises on his face, back, and right thigh, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that people use the park to learn car driving, he said.

The deceased was around 40 to 45 years old and had a tattoo that says “Bitto” on his left wrist and another that says “Om” on his right wrist, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

Police found from locals that the deceased was a garbage picker and lived on footpath outside the DDA ground.

Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased and how he died, the DCP said.

