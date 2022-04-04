Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Gaurav Yadav was on Monday appointed special principal secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. However, Yadav, a 1992-batch IPS officer, would continue to hold his present posting of additional director general of police (modernisation), according to a government order.

"Gaurav Yadav, additional director general of police, modernisation, Punjab, will also hold the charge of special principal secretary to Punjab chief minister, in addition to his present assignment," said the order. The appointment to the post is generally held by an IAS officer. During the Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab, ADGP Harpreet Sidhu, a senior IPS officer, was also given the charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister.

Earlier, Yadav has held several key postings, including inspector general-intelligence during the then SAD-BJP government in Punjab in 2016.

