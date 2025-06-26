Jodhpur, Jun 26 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP of resorting to political horse-trading and toppling elected state governments, and asked how the democracy could survive in such a situation.

Responding sharply, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma lashed out at the Congress, saying that those who never respected the Constitution or its maker are now pretending to save it.

Gehlot, who was on a five-day visit to Jodhpur, reiterated his allegation that the BJP unsuccessfully attempted to topple the Rajasthan government during his tenure.

"?They changed the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra but failed in Rajasthan. They distributed money to our party members. I have proof of it," said Gehlot, pinning three Central cabinet ministers -- Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat -- behind the conspiracy.

"?If democracy collapses today, what will happen to this country? They have resorted to political horse-trading and toppling elected governments, how will democracy sustain in such a case? Ironically, they also celebrate the Constitution Day," Gehlot said.

Admitting that mistakes were committed during the Emergency, the former chief minister said that it had some positive outcomes nevertheless, such as control on corruption and adulteration.

"?That was a declared Emergency. But today, there is a kind of undeclared Emergency. Journalists, litterateurs and writers are being sent to jails. We don't know how many of them are in jail today. The govenment hide the numbers," Gehlot alleged.

Citing the casualties during Kumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh early this year, Gehlot said that the official death figure was 35 but the media pegged it at 85 with proof.

"?What can we expect from a government that hides the figures? They should be ashamed of celebrating the Constitution Day," Gehlot said.

Coincidentally, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was also in Jodhpur on a one-day visit on Thursday.

He attended the convocation ceremony of IIT Jodhpur as a chief guest and later participated in an event to felicitate the Gaurav Sainanis (Fighters of Democracy) on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma reacted sharply to Gehlot's comments and the Congress does not hesitate to challenge the Constitution whenever they feel threatened.

He questioned the Congress' commitment to the Constitution, and said that those who never respected it or its maker are now pretending to save it.

Referring to Gehlot's allegations on the BJP toppling state governments, Sharma asked, "?How many elected state governments have you dismissed in this country? Just look at how many times power has been misused. The public demands answers for every mistake."

He also slammed Gehlot's claims about the BJP endangering the Constitution, saying, "?Everyone knows what Gehlot did just to hold on to power. Look in the mirror and ask yourself, ?how low did you stoop for a chair?"

Taking a dig at the Congress' proposed Samvidhan Bachao rally, Sharma asked how the party could protect the Constitution after disrespecting its architect. He accused the Congress of weakening the nation for the sake of power, while asserting that people are now delivering a clear mandate against it.

Refuting Gehlot's claim of a conspiracy within the BJP to remove Sharma from power, the chief minister said the senior Congress leader should worry about his own weakening party.

Sharma also recalled the sufferings of Gaurav Sainanis during the Emergency, saying that Congress cannot understand such pain.

