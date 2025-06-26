Will You Lose Your EPFO Pension From August If You Don’t Submit a New Form by July 28? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Reports Going Viral

New Delhi, June 26: A news article is making rounds claiming that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued an urgent notice to all pensioners, warning them of a possible suspension of pension benefits if a new form is not submitted by July 28, 2025. The article states that this is part of a government push to streamline pension disbursements and keep records updated.

However, PIB Fact Check has labelled this claim as FAKE. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) confirmed that no such new EPFO form has been issued by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (@socialepfo). There is no official notification on the EPFO website or from any verified government channel supporting this claim. Did Indian Government Decide To Levy Toll Tax on 2-Weelers From July 15? NHAI and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Fact-Check Fake News Going Viral.

EPFO Pension Suspension Claim by July 28 Is Fake: PIB Fact Check

It is being claimed in a news article that Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) issued an urgent notice to all pensioners, warning them that their pension benefits may be suspended if they fail to submit the required new EPFO form by 28 July 2025.#PIBFactCheck ❌This… pic.twitter.com/gAIfAk48Pr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 26, 2025

Such misinformation can cause unnecessary panic among pensioners who rely on their monthly income. EPFO has repeatedly advised beneficiaries to only trust announcements made through official platforms, such as epfindia.gov.in, their verified social media accounts, or through government press releases. Is TRAI Calling Users to Suspend Their Mobile Numbers Over Illegal Activity? PIB Fact-Checks Viral ‘Digital Arrest’ Phone Call Scam.

Pensioners are urged to ignore viral forwards or news articles unless verified by legitimate sources. Sharing unverified claims may spread panic and lead to misinformation. Always fact-check such alerts with PIB Fact Check or visit the official EPFO website before acting on them.

Fact check

Claim : Submit New EPFO Form by July 28 or Lose Pension from August, Warns Government in Urgent Notice to Pensioners Conclusion : The claim that EPFO has asked pensioners to submit a new form by July 28 or lose pension is fake. No such notice has been issued officially. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 11:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).