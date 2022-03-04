Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Calling for a responsive and transparent administration, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed the officials to ensure quick redressal of problems of the general public, right from the gram panchayat to the district level.

Reviewing the public grievance redressal system through video conference, Gehlot also cautioned the officials of stringent action in case of any laxity in being responsible to the citizens.

He laid special emphasis on quick disposal of complaints related to crime, and law and order.

