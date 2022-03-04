Chandauli, March 4: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the entire world will have to pay the price if Ukraine and Russia's economies are affected due to the ongoing tensions.

Addressing a public rally in UP's Chandauli ahead of the seventh phase of Assembly polls in the state, Singh said that most nations import oil and gas from Russia which started military operations in Ukraine on February 24.

"If war between Russia and Ukraine continues it'll cause more trouble. Most nations that import oil, gas from Russia...US has imposed sanctions on Russia...If their economies are affected, the entire world will have to pay the price and India will not be spared," said the minister.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

The central government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. It has also launched Operation Ganga for the evacuation process.

