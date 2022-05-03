Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who turned 71 on Tuesday skipped his birthday celebration after communal tension broke out in Jodhpur, and held a a high level meeting to review the situation.

The chief minister has appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

Also Read | When I Talk About ‘LIFE’ – Lifestyle for the Environment; We Have to Give Up the … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

People visited Gehlot's residence to extend wishes but he postponed all programmes and reached the CMO in the morning to hold a high level meeting.

“Today on the occasion of my birthday, a large number of you people came to meet at the chief minister's residence, but due to information of escalating tension between two communities in Jodhpur, I suddenly had to go to the CMO from the residence and hold an important meeting with the high officials including the Chief Secretary and DGP,” he tweeted.

Also Read | COVID-19 XE Variant in India: ‘One Confirmed Case of XE COVID Variant Detected in India’, Says INSACOG.

“For this, I apologize to all the people who have come to the residence. All birthday programs are postponed,” he said.

Leaders from across parties including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Sachin Pilot from the Congress extended birthday wishes to Gehlot.

“Birthday greetings to Rajasthan CM Shri Ashok Gehlot Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy CM leader Sachin Pilot, BJP state president Satish Poonia and others also wished Gehlot.

An auction of gifts and souvenirs, which the chief minister has received in the past, was also scheduled on Tuesday but was postponed.

Communal tension broke out in Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police stations areas of the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)