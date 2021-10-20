Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): A Ghaziabad based businessman has been arrested and sent to custody over the allegations of molesting an actress on a Delhi-Mumbai flight, said Mumbai Police.

As per the complaint made by the woman as soon as she got up to open the overhead storage to take out her bag after the flight landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai, she felt that someone groped her from behind. She immediately reacted in anger and registered a complaint against him with the cabin crew present there, as per the Police.

"As the complainant reacted with anger on the spot, the accused apologised and said that he mistook her for another male co-passenger," police said.

The flight crew then forwarded the complaint to the Sahar Airport Police Station where the case is now registered.

"The accused has been arrested and presented before the court which remanded him to police custody," said the Police. (ANI)

